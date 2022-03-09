BOISBRIAND, Que. — Nathan Gaucher scored a goal and racked up five points and Zachary Bolduc potted home a hat trick as the Quebec Remparts demolished the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (18-21-6) 11-0 Wednesday in the QMJHL.

Fabio Iacobo made 21 saves to earn the shutout for Quebec (33-13-1).

The goalie duo of Nicholas Sheehan and Charles-Édward Gravel combined to make 36 saves in the loss.

A Nicolas Savoie power-play goal a little more than four minutes into the game got things started for Quebec and they never looked back.

Savoie added a short-handed goal as part of a three-goal first period, Bolduc scored his first goal of the night in a four-goal second, and then he finished off his hat trick in the Remparts' four-goal third.

The win was Quebec's eighth in its last 10 games.

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- William Dufour added to his league-leading goal count, potting his 41st of the season to help Saint John (26-15-4) edge Acadie-Bathurst (24-14-4). Titan goalie Jan Bednar made 39 saves in defeat.

PHOENIX 5 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. -- QMJHL scoring leader Joshua Roy added to his league-best total with a goal as Sherbrooke (29-11-3) won its third game in a row, beating Moncton (21-15-6). Five different Phoenix skaters scored in the Sherbrooke victory.

CATARACTES 4 TIGRES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Pierrick Dubé scored two goals and assisted on another as Shawinigan (31-11-4) cruised past Victoriaville (15-24-5). Tigres netminder Frédéric Duteau was busy, making 39 saves in the loss.

FOREURS 7 OLYMPIQUES 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Jérémy Michel and Justin Robidas each collected four points as Val-d'Or (18-21-4) dumped Gatineau (28-11-7). Michel scored twice on his way to his four-point night, while Robidas collected three assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.