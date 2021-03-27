QMJHL Roundup: Laaouan scores in OT, leads Islanders to win over Mooseheads

CHARLOTTETOWN — Noah Laaouan scored 4:47 into overtime to clinch the Charlottetown Islanders' 3-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Brett Budgell and Thomas Casey each registered a goal and an assist for the Islanders (28-4-0). Laaouan also notched an assist in the second period.

Robert Orr scored and had an assist for the Mooseheads (13-15-5), while Jordan Dumais added a goal and Markus Vidicek tallied two helpers.

Colten Ellis stopped 29-of-31 shots for Charlottetown and Halifax goalie Alex Gravel had 25 saves.

---

TITAN 8 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Two goals and an assist from Mathieu Desgagne and a goal, and a goal and two helpers from Jacob Melanson powered the Titan (13-7-1) to dominant win over the Sea Dogs (11-8-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.