VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Frederic Brunet scored the game-winning goal on a third-period power play and the Rimouski Oceanic doubled up the Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play on Thursday.

Xavier Cormier, Ludovic Soucy and William Dumoulin also scored for the Oceanic (25-18-8), and Luke Coughlin added a pair of assists.

The Tigres (16-27-7) got a goal and a helper from Nikita Prishchepov, while Maxime Pellerin found the back of the net and Antoine Desrochers notched two assists.

It was a quiet night in net for Patrik Hamrla, who had 12 saves for Rimouski. Victoriaville's Nathan Darveau stopped 32-of-35 shots.

---

PHOENIX 6 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Xavier Parent scored twice and notched an assist as Sherbrooke (36-11-3) won its 10th straight. Baie-Comeau (17-24-8) got a short-handed goal from Felix Gagnon but went 0 for 3 on the power play.

---

ARMADA 4 HUSKIES 1

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Rouyn-Noranda (20-26-4) was first on the board, with Alex Arsenault scoring short handed midway through the first period. But Blainville-Boisbriand (22-23-7) responded with four unanswered goals and improved to 16-9-1 at home this season.

---

WILDCATS 5 EAGLES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Maxim Barbashev tallied two goals and an assist for Moncton (22-21-6) as the Wildcats snapped a seven-game losing skid. Jeremy Langlois and Logan Camp scored for Cape Breton (12-31-6).

---

TITANS 6 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX — Two goals from Ben Allison helped Acadie-Bathurst (31-14-4) to its seventh straight win. Mathias Rousseau stopped 36-of-41 shots for Halifax (26-24-2).

---

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Jacob Brabenec and Noah Laaouan put away power-play goals and Dawson Stairs scored on a penalty shot in a big second period that lifted Charlottetown (35-9-6) to victory. The loss snapped a 10-game streak for Saint John (31-16-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.