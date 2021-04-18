QMJHL Roundup: Pair from Bellamy leads Titan over Wildcats in final game of season

BATHURST, N.B. — Jaxon Bellamy scored at 8:19 of the third period – his second goal of the game -- to break a 3-3 tie and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan held on to defeat the Moncton Wildcats 5-3 in the final regular-season game of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season on Sunday.

The Titan led 3-1 late in the second period but goals by Tristan Sanchez and Mathis Cloutier two minutes apart tied the game for the Wildcats (11-17-2-1).

Bellamy put Acadie-Bathurst (21-10-1-1) ahead in the third period before Cole Huckins sealed it with an empty-net goal.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Cole Larkin each had two assists for the Titan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2021.