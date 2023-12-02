QMJHL roundup: Plourde paces Drakkar in 5-0 win over Armada
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Louis-Charles Plourde scored twice, Olivier Ciarlo made 22 saves and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar blitzed the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Felix Gagnon, Raoul Boilard and Julien Paille also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (25-3-2-0), who outshot the Armada 33-22.
Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 16 of 18 shots in the Armada (14-13-2-0) net, while Edouard Gautheir stopped 12 of 15 shots for the Armada.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:
---
REMPARTS 6 ISLANDERS 5
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Mikael Huchette scored with 51 seconds left in the third period to lift the Quebec Remparts to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.
Zachary Marquis-Laflamme scored three goals for the Remparts (11-15-0-0), while Vsevolod Komarov and Charles Savoie chipped in with single markers.
Lucas Romeo scored twice for the Islanders (11-15-1-1), with singles netted by Marcus Kearsey, Giovanni Morneau and Cole Huckins.
---
FOREURS 4 TIGRES 2
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Guy scored a goal and an assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs topped the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.
Nathan Brisson, David Doucet and Emile Desjardins all scored once for the Foreurs (9-17-0-1).
Tommy Cormier and Emerick Bussières scored once for the Tigres (16-7-3-0).
---
PHOENIX 4 CATARACTES 3
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Louis-Alex Tremblay scored once and added an assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3.
Coen Miller, Israel Mianscum and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (15-10-1-2), who were outshot 41-22 on home ice.
Eli Baillargeon scored twice for the Cataractes (8-17-2-0), while Natan Ethier added a single.
---
OCEANIC 8 OLYMPIQUES 0
GATINEAU, Que. — Vincent Filion kicked out 16 shots to post the shutout as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic blitzed the Gatineau Olympiques 8-0.
Jacob Mathieu and Maxim Barbashev scored twice for the Oceanic (15-12-2-0), while Dominic Pilote, Lyam Jacques, Julien Béland and Maël St-Denis netted singles.
Olympiques netminder Kian Hodgins kicked out 15 of 18 shots, while Olympiques (9-17-1-2) netminder Zach Pelletier kicked out 20 of 25 shots.
---
WILDCATS 8 SAGUENEENS 2
MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing and Preston Lounsbury each scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats downed the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 8-2.
Thomas Auger, Olivier Boutin, Vincent Collard and Julius Sumpf each scored once for the Wildcats (18-7-1-1).
Emmanuel Vermette and Jonathan Prud'homme scored for the Sagueneens (13-12-2-2).
---
SEA DOGS 6 EAGLES 3
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored a goal and added three assists as the Saint John Sea Dogs tipped the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 6-3.
Reid Calder, Eriks Mateiko, Mathis Gauthier, Kency Pierre-Noël and Matteo Mann also scored for the Sea Dogs (11-13-1-2).
Émile Ricard, Angelo Fullerton and Cam Squires scored for the Eagles (14-14-0-0).
---
HUSKIES 2 MOOSEHEADS 0
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — First period goals by Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Thomas Verdon was all the offence the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies needed to beat the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 2-0.
William Rousseau made 24 saves to post the shutout for the West Division-leading Huskies (15-7-1-3).
Mathis Rousseau stopped 38 of 40 shots for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (19-7-3-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.