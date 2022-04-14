QUEBEC — Pier-Olivier Roy scored two goals, including a short-handed marker, to send the Quebec Remparts to a 4-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques Thursday in the QMJHL.

Théo Rochette scored the game-winning goal six minutes into the second period for Quebec (44-15-1).

Simon Pinard scored his 40th goal of the season for Gatineau, (32-15-13) tying the game up at 1-1 at the 1:35 mark of the second period.

However, the Remparts stormed back to re-take their lead on the Rochette goal and then some to run away with the game.

SEA DOGS 8 ISLANDERS 4

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Josh Lawrence scored two goals and added two assists as Saint John's (39-17-4) offence erupted in its win over Charlottetown (40-12-7). Brady Burns also scored two goals for the Sea Dogs.

TITAN 4 OCEANIC 2

BATHURST, N.B. -- Joseph Henneberry scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead Acadie-Bathurst (38-16-6) past Rimouski (31-20-9). Oceanic goalie Patrik Hamrla made 34 saves in the loss.

MOOSEHEADS 5 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Brady James made 35 saves to help Halifax (32-28-2) hang on to beat Cape Breton (13-39-7). The loss was the Eagles' seventh in as many games.

ARMADA 8 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Alexis Bourque scored and assisted twice as Blainville-Boisbriand (27-25-9) crushed Drummondville (27-22-11). Charles Boutin recorded three assists in the Armada victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.