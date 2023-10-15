QUEBEC — Jake Moffat scored at 12:38 of the third period to tie the game 3-3, then his teammates took over in the shootout as the Quebec Remparts edged the visiting Chicoutimi Saguenéens 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action at Centre Videotron on Sunday.

Jake Moffat, Leyton Stewart and Vincent Murray all scored during regulation time for the Remparts, who improved to 3-6-0-0.

Émile Guité scored twice for the Sagueneens (3-4-1-1), while Craig Armstrong scored once.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jérémie Minville scored a goal and added an assist as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2.

Billy Kollias, Thomas Chafe and Nathan Lévesque also scored for the Olympiques (3-7-1-1).

Jonathan Fauchon and Justin Carbonneau scored for the Armada (5-6-0-0).

---

PHOENIX 5 CATARACTES 4 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Lewis Gendron scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Sherbrooke Phœnix edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4.

Israël Mianscum scored twice for the Phoenix (7-3-0-1), while Jakub Hujer and Éloi Bourdeau netted singles.

Félix Lacerte scored twice for the Cataractes (6-2-2-0), while Lou-Félix Denis and Maxim Barbashev netted singles.

---

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Etienne Morin scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2.

Sebastian Glas, Alex Mercier, Miles Mueller and Natan Grenier also scored for the Wildcats (7-3-1-0).

Aexandre Lallier and Milo Roelens scored for the Titan (4-7-0-0).

---

EAGLES 4 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Cam Squires scored at 15:02 of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and lifted the visiting Cape Breton Eagles past the Val-'Or Foreurs 4-3.

Cole Burbidge scored twice for the Eagles (7-4-0-0), while Thomas Bégin netted a single.

Nathan Baril, Alexandre Guy and Samuel Fiala all scored for the Foreurs (5-4-0-0).

---

OCÉANIC 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — The Rimouski Oceanic scored three goals in the first 3:35 of the game, then hung on to edge the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 3-2.

Luke Coughlin, Dominic Pilote and Mathys Dubé scored for the Oceanic (6-4-1-0).

Mathieu Cataford and Liam Kilfoil scored for the Mooseheads (6-4-1-0).

---

HUSKIES 4 SEA DOGS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — William Rousseau stopped 39 shots and recorded the shutout as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-0.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Antonin Verreault, Mathis Perron and Bill Zonnon all scored for the Huskies (5-2-1-2).

Goaltender Patrick Leaver stopped four of six shots for the Sea Dogs (3-4-1-1), while backup Justin Robinson stopped 25 of 27 shots.

---

TIGRES 4 DRAKKAR 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maël Lavigne scored the game-winning goal at 11:15 of the third period as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3.

Justin Larose scored twice for the Tigres (5-4-0-0), while Nikita Prishchepov added a single.

Félix Gagnon scored twice for the Eastern Conference-leading Drakkar (7-2-2-0), while Raoul Boilard scored once.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2023.