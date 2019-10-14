QMJHL: Remparts down Cataractes to stretch win streak to six

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Anthony Gagnon scored two goals and set up another as the Quebec Remparts stretched their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to six straight games with a 6-3 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Felix Bibeau also scored twice, including a short-handed goal early in the second period. Andrew Coxhead and Edouard St-Laurent had the other goals for Quebec (8-2-0).

Gabriel Denis led the Cataractes (7-3-0) with a goal and an assist. Valentin Nussbaumer and Xavier Bourgault also scored.

Remparts goaltender Emerik Despatie made 30 saves.

Antoine Coulombe started in net for Shawinigan, stopping 11-of-14 shots through 26:47. Justin Blanchette turned aside 17-of-20 attempts the rest of the way.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Maxime Trepanier scored three minutes apart in the first period, including a short-handed goal, as Halifax (7-4-0) extended its win streak to five with a victory over the Islanders (7-1-2).

---

PHOENIX 5 TIGRES 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin scored twice and Bailey Peach had a goal and a helper as the Phoenix (9-1-0) downed Vicoriaville (2-7-2) for their fifth straight win.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.