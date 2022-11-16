QUEBEC — Pier-Olivier Roy scored the eventual winner as the Quebec Remparts edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-4 on Wednesday in a battle between the QMJHL's two best teams.

Theo Rochette, Kassim Gaudet, Charle Truchon and Nathan Gaucher also scored for Quebec (18-1-0-1). William Rousseau made 25 saves in the victory.

Anthony Munroe-Boucher recorded two goals while Justin Gill and Cole Huckins added one each for Sherbrooke (14-4-1-1). Jakob Robillard saved 10-of-14 shots while Samuel St-Hilaire made 13 stops after entering the game in the second for the Phoenix.

Tied 1-1 midway through the first, the Remparts scored three unanswered goals to blow the game wide open. However, the Phoenix answered right back with three consecutive goals of their own. Roy closed the scoring 11:46 into the final period to seal the win for Quebec.

---

TITAN 7 MOOSEHEADS 4

BATHURST, N.B. — Joseph Henneberry notched two goals and Acadie-Bathurst (8-11-1-1) topped Halifax (11-5-2-1) in a high-scoring affair. Tied 2-2 at 11:20 in the first, the Titan blew the game open with three unanswered goals. The Mooseheads are now on a three-game losing skid.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 ISLANDERS 2

GATINEAU, QUE. — Zachary Dean led the way with two goals as Gatineau (12-7-2) held off a Charlottetown (9-10-1) comeback effort to win. After seeing their 3-0 lead turn into just 3-2, Haakon F. Hanelt scored with three minutes left to put the game away for the Olympiques.

---

ARMADA 6 WILDCATS 1

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Alexis Gendron netted two goals, Jonathan Fauchon notched one goal and three assists as Blainville-Boisbriand (9-11-0-1) handily defeated Moncton (10-8-0-1). Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 33-of-34 shots in the victory.

---

OCEANIC 5 EAGLES 3

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Alexandre Blais and Lyam Jacques each recorded a goal and an assist as Rimouski (10-11-1) downed Cape Breton (7-9-2). Alexander Gaudio, Patrick LeBlanc and Julien Beland also scored for the Oceanic who netted four unanswered markers after being down 2-1.

