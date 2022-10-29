QUEBEC — Zachary Bolduc and James Malatesta each scored three times as the Quebec Remparts whipped the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 9-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

The Remparts, who improved to 11-1-0-1 with the win, also got goals from Kassim Gaudet, Zachary Marquis-Laflamme and Charle Truchon. Theo Rochette chipped in with four assists.

Zachary Gravel and Julien Hebert scored for the Eagles (1-8-2-0), who were outshot 53-27.

The Remparts, listed No. 2 in this week's Canadian Hockey League's top 10 rankings, led 2-0 after the first period and took a 7-2 lead into the third.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 2

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Fabrice Fortin had a goal and two assists as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.

Vincent Fredette, Andrei Loshko and Marek Beaudoin also scored for the Sagueneens (6-9-0-0), who outshot the visitors 35-26.

Maxime Pellerin and Mathieu St-Onge scored for the Tigres (8-5-0-1).

---

ARMADA 5 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Josh Lawrence's goal at 14:15 of the third period ensured the Cataractes' third period comeback was not successful as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada knocked off Shawinigan 5-3.

Xavier Sarrasin, Alexis Gendron, Alexis Brisson and Colby Huggan also scored for the Armada (7-6-0-0).

Isaac Menard, Jordan Tourigny and Alexis Bonefon scored for the Cataractes (5-8-0-1).

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 TITAN 3 (SO)

BATHURST, N.B. — Tristan Luneau set up the goal that forced overtime, then was the only one to score in the shootout as the Gatineau Olympiques won a 4-3 thriller against the host Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Marcel Marcel of the Olympiques scored at 18:50 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. After a scoreless overtime Luneau got to play the hero with the only goal.

Haakon Hanelt and Cole Cormier also scored for the Olympiques (8-5-2-0).

Joseph Henneberry, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Dominik Godin scored for the Titan (4-9-1-1).

---

HUSKIES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Emeric Gaudet scored at 1:02 of overtime to give the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and exciting 3-2 win against the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.

Jakub Hujer and Daniil Bourash also scored for the Huskies (9-6-0-0), who outshot the visitors 46-20.

Mathieu Cataford and Logan Crosby scored for the Mooseheads (8-1-2-1). Netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 43 of 46 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.