QMJHL roundup: Luneau scores shootout winner as Olympiques top Titan
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC — Zachary Bolduc and James Malatesta each scored three times as the Quebec Remparts whipped the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 9-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
The Remparts, who improved to 11-1-0-1 with the win, also got goals from Kassim Gaudet, Zachary Marquis-Laflamme and Charle Truchon. Theo Rochette chipped in with four assists.
Zachary Gravel and Julien Hebert scored for the Eagles (1-8-2-0), who were outshot 53-27.
The Remparts, listed No. 2 in this week's Canadian Hockey League's top 10 rankings, led 2-0 after the first period and took a 7-2 lead into the third.
---
SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 2
CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Fabrice Fortin had a goal and two assists as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-2.
Vincent Fredette, Andrei Loshko and Marek Beaudoin also scored for the Sagueneens (6-9-0-0), who outshot the visitors 35-26.
Maxime Pellerin and Mathieu St-Onge scored for the Tigres (8-5-0-1).
---
ARMADA 5 CATARACTES 3
SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Josh Lawrence's goal at 14:15 of the third period ensured the Cataractes' third period comeback was not successful as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada knocked off Shawinigan 5-3.
Xavier Sarrasin, Alexis Gendron, Alexis Brisson and Colby Huggan also scored for the Armada (7-6-0-0).
Isaac Menard, Jordan Tourigny and Alexis Bonefon scored for the Cataractes (5-8-0-1).
---
OLYMPIQUES 4 TITAN 3 (SO)
BATHURST, N.B. — Tristan Luneau set up the goal that forced overtime, then was the only one to score in the shootout as the Gatineau Olympiques won a 4-3 thriller against the host Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
Marcel Marcel of the Olympiques scored at 18:50 of the third period to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. After a scoreless overtime Luneau got to play the hero with the only goal.
Haakon Hanelt and Cole Cormier also scored for the Olympiques (8-5-2-0).
Joseph Henneberry, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Dominik Godin scored for the Titan (4-9-1-1).
---
HUSKIES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)
ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Emeric Gaudet scored at 1:02 of overtime to give the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and exciting 3-2 win against the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.
Jakub Hujer and Daniil Bourash also scored for the Huskies (9-6-0-0), who outshot the visitors 46-20.
Mathieu Cataford and Logan Crosby scored for the Mooseheads (8-1-2-1). Netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 43 of 46 shots.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.