QMJHL Roundup: Rimouski gets balanced effort to down Acadie-Bathurst

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexander Gaudio was among five different Rimouski skaters to score as the Oceanic beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-3 Wednesday in the QMJHL.

Simon Maltais, Xavier Cormier, Jacob Mathieu and William Dumoulin also scored for Rimouski (30-18-9).

Riley Kidney was among the Titan's (35-15-6) goal scorers in defeat.

Rimouski exploded in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals from the 8:17 mark onward of the final frame to put the game away.

Gabriel Robert turned aside 27 shots for the Oceanic.

---

SEA DOGS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Philippe Daoust scored the game-winning goal 16 seconds into overtime as Saint John (36-17-4) came back to beat Gatineau (31-13-12). Trailing 2-0 heading into the second period, the Sea Dogs, scored three unanswered in the second and third periods before Olympiques forward Antonin Verreault scored at the 14:09 mark of the third to send the game to overtime.

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 HUSKIES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Jérémy Lapointe scored twice as Drummondville (26-20-11) hung on to edge Rouyn-Noranda (21-29-5). Voltigeurs goalie Jacob Goobie made 33 saves to preserve his team's third straight win.

---

CATARACTES 7 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Xavier Bourgault netted a hat trick and added an assist as Shawinigan (35-19-4) demolished Sherbrooke (38-14-4). Joshua Roy scored the Phoenix's lone goal in the loss. Cataractes goalie Antoine Coulombe made 32 saves in the win.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.