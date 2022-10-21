1h ago
QMJHL roundup: Oceanic special teams key in win over Drakkar
The Canadian Press
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Mathieu scored twice and the Rimouski Oceanic scored three power-play goals en route to a 5-2 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League victory over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Friday.
Frederic Brunet, Mael St-Denis and Alexander Gaudio also scored for the Oceanic, who earned their third win of the young season to improve to 3-7-1-0.
Alexis Bernier and Matthew MacDonald scored for the Drakkar (5-5-0-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and trailed 3-2 heading into the third.
Rimouski outshot Baie-Comeau 41-19.
---
OLYMPIQUES 4 TIGRES 3 (SO)
GATINEAU, QUE. — Colin Ratt scored a goal with three minutes left in the third to tie the game for Gatineau, and then the Olympiques outscored the Victoriaville Tigres 2-1 in the shootout, to post a 4-3 victory.
The Olympiques (7-2-2-0), ranked sixth in this week's CHL Top 10 rankings, had their hands full with the Tigres (7-3-0-1), who got goals from Tommy Cormier, Justin Larose and Maxime Pellerin.
Cole Cormier and Zachary Dean also scored for the Olympiques.
---
VOLTIGEURS 4 CATARACTES 3 (SO)
DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — The Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 in a shootout.
Charles-Antoine Dumont, Tomas Holecek and Simon Hughes scored in regulation time for Drummondville (5-6-0-0).
William Veillette, Daniel Agostino and Evan Courtois scored once for the Cataractes (5-5-0-1).
---
PHOENIX 4 SAGUENEENS 1
CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — The Sherbrooke Phoenix got two goals from Tyson Hinds and singles from Justin Gill and Anthony Munroe-Boucher en route to a 4-1 victory over the host Chicoutimi Sagueneens.
The Phoenix, ranked No. 2 in this week's CHL Top 10 rankings, improved to 9-1-1-0.
Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu scored for the Sagueneens (3-8-0-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.