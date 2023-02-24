QMJHL roundup: Oceanic ride wave of four-goal outburst to win

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — The visiting Rimouski Oceanic scored the game's first four goals then hung on to defeat the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday night.

Maxime Coursol scored twice for the Oceanic (30-23-2-1), while Alexandre Blais and Xavier Filion netted singles.

Isaac Dufort and Alexis Bernier scored for the Drakkar (24-28-3-2), who outshot the visitors 31-18.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

OLYMPIQUES 7 SAGUENEENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-3.

Tristan Luneau, Olivier Boutin, Olivier Nadeau, Zachary Dean and Riley Kidney also scored for the Olympiques (38-12-4-2). Kidney chipped in with two assists.

Alexis Morin, Andrei Loshko and Maxim Masse scored for the Sagueneens (29-27-2-0).

ISLANDERS 5 CATARACTES 4

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Simon Hughes scored seven seconds after the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes tied the game late in the third period to lift the Charlottetown Islanders to an exciting 5-4 victory.

With the Islanders leading 4-3, Alexis Bonefon of the Cataractes scored a power-play marker at 16:50 of the third period to tie it 4-4. Seven seconds later Hughes scored the game winner.

Giovanni Morneau, Carl-Etienne Michel, Sam Bowness and Kiefer Lyons also scored for the Islanders (23-27-5-1). Peter Repcik chipped in with two assists.

Felix Lacerte scored twice for the Cataractes (24-28-2-2), with Evan Courtois and Bonefon netting singles.

Lorenzo Canonica chipped in with two assists for the Cataractes, who outshot the Islanders 39-30.

WILDCATS 2 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Miles Mueller scored 40 seconds into the third period and the visiting Moncton Wildcats held on for a 2-1 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Yoan Loshing also scored for the Wildcats (26-27-1-2), who were outshot 32-24.

Donovan Arsenault scored a power-play goal for the Titan (15-31-5-3).

REMPARTS 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Charle Truchon scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Quebec Remparts defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1.

Charles Savoie also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Remparts (45-8-1-2).

Maveric Lamoureux scored for the Voltigeurs (22-27-4-1).

MOOSEHEADS 5 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jordan Dumais scored twice and Alexandre Doucet had a goal and assist as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 5-2.

Jake Furlong and Evan Boucher also scored for the Mooseheads (39-8-4-3).

Maxime Pellerin and Frederic Brunet scored for the Tigres (34-16-1-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.