ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Justin Robidas scored four goals and added one assist as the Val-d'Or Foreurs earned a 7-3 road win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Thursday.

Alexandre Doucet recorded two goals and two assists for the Foreurs (8-5-1) and Alexandre Guy notched the other marker in the win. William Blackburn had 54 saves for Val-d'Or.

The Foreurs turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 game by the end of the second period. After Thomas Verdon scored his second for the Huskies (8-6-0), Val-d'Or scored three goals in the final four minutes to seal the victory.

Anthony Turcotte also scored for Rouyn-Noranda while Thomas Couture stopped 28-of-34 shots he faced in the loss.

---

TIGRES 5 EAGLES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Justin Gendron netted the game winner as Victoriaville (8-4-0-1) held on to defeat Cape Breton (1-6-2). Tommy Cormier scored two goals for the Tigres who sit third in the Western Conference.

---

SEA DOGS 6 OLYMPIQUES 5

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cam MacDonald scored a hat trick and the game winner as Saint John (3-7-0) held off Gatinueau's (7-4-2) rally to win. The Olympiques cut into their 5-2 deficit with two goals in the third. After MacDonald's final goal, Gatineau added one more tally with three seconds left.

---

ISLANDERS 5 SAGUENÉENS 0

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Francesco Lapenna stopped all 30 shots he faced to earn a shutout as Charlottetown (5-5-1) blew out Chicoutimi (5-9-0). Jacob Squires, Peter Repcik, Alexis Michaud, Jérémie Biakabutuka and Lucas Romeo all scored for the Islanders.

---

OCÉANIC 4 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — William Dumoulin scored two goals to lead Rimouski (5-7-1) past Shawinigan (5-7-0-1). Julien Béland opened the scoring while Frédéric Brunet put the finishing touches on the win late in the third. William Veillette scored the Cataractes' lone goal.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.