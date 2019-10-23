QMJHL Roundup: Houde scores winner in third as Sagueneens edge Oceanic

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Samuel Houde scored the go-ahead goal 16:37 into the third period to lead the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 3-2 victory over the Rimouski Oceanic on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Christophe Farmer and Michael Pellerin also scored as Chicoutimi (9-3-1) built up a 2-0 lead before the third period.

Isaac Belliveau and Alexis Lafreniere, with his 11th of the season, scored back-to-back goals for the Oceanic (9-3-2) to tie the game.

Sagueneens goaltender Alexis Shank made 34 saves. Rimouski's Colten Ellis stopped 30 shots.

---

PHOENIX 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Bailey Peach had a pair of goals and Gregory Kreutzer chipped in with three assists as Sherbrooke (12-1-1) downed the Sea Dogs (4-9-1) to extend its league-best win streak to eight games.

---

DRAKKAR 5 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Gabriel Proulx scored twice, including a short-handed goal in the third period, to lead Baie-Comeau (4-8-2) over the Remparts (8-5-0).

---

HUSKIES 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Beaucage scored two goals, including the go-ahead marker in the third period, as the Huskies (7-6-1) snapped a four-game slide by defeating Gatineau (2-11-2).

---

The Canadian Press first published this story on Oct. 23, 2019.