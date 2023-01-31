BATHURST, N.B. — Samuel Johnson scored early in the first period and early in the third period and the visiting Cape Breton Eagles hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the lone Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game on Tuesday night.

Johnson scored his 23rd goal of the season at 1:15 of the first and added his 24th at 1:02 of the third to give the Eagles (18-25-2-1) a 2-0 lead, but Dylan Andrews scored a power-play goal at 11:22 of the third and the Titan (15-24-5-2) applied all kinds of pressure down the stretch in an effort to tie the game.

The Eagles and Titan were both tied with 37 points in the Eastern Conference, so the victory puts the Eagles into sole possession of sixth place in the 10-team conference.

Oliver Satny made 25 saves in the Eagles net, while Joshua Fleming stopped 39 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.