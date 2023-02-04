Feb 4, 2023
QMJHL roundup: Savoie nets five points as Olympiques scorch Sea Dogs
Samuel Savoie scored twice and added three assists as the Gatineau Olympiques scorched the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 11-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Olivier Boutin and Zachary Dean also scored twice for the Olympiques, who outshot the Sea Dogs 51-24.
Antoine Michaud, Alexis Gendron, Cole Cormier, Marcel Marcel and Colin Ratt also chipped in with goals for the Olympiques (31-12-4-2).
Alex Drover scored twice for the Sea Dogs (17-29-1-1), while Vince Elie scored once.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
REMPARTS 5 WILDCATS 1
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — James Malatesta and Jeremy Langlois each had a goal and an assist as the Quebec Remparts romped over the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-1.
Justin Robidas, Daniel Agostino and captain Theo Rochette also scored for the league-leading Remparts (40-6-1-2).
Quebec's goalie William Rousseau stopped 24 shots for the win.
Oscar Plandowski scored the lone goal for Moncton (22-23-0-2) with Jacob Steinman stopping 31 shots in the loss.
---
DRAKKAR 3 CATARACTES 0
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — The Baie-Comeau Drakkar scored twice in the second period and got a 15-save shutout performance from Olivier Ciarlo to defeat the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-0.
Justin Poirier, Vincent Collard and Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar (20-26-3-1).
The Cataractes (23-23-2-2) were outshot 43-15.
---
TIGRES 5 FOREURS 2
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Pellerin scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres tipped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2.
Thomas Belzile, William Veillette and Tommy Cormier also scored for the Tigres (32-12-1-3).
Antoine Lagace and Nathan Drapeau scored for the Foreurs (19-28-2-0).
---
HUSKIES 5 VOLTIGEURS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Tristan Allard scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2.
Benjamin Brunelle, Daniil Bourash, Edouard Cournoyer and Dyllan Gill also scored for the Huskies (28-15-3-3).
Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Nino Tomov replied for the Voltigeurs (18-24-4-1).
---
ARMADA 4 TITAN 2
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Blais had a goal and assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2.
Mikael Denis, Xavier Sarrasin and Maximilian Streule also scored for the Armada (18-24-5-2).
Robert Orr and Ben Allison scored for the Titan (15-26-5-2).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.