QMJHL roundup: Savoie nets five points as Olympiques scorch Sea Dogs

Samuel Savoie scored twice and added three assists as the Gatineau Olympiques scorched the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 11-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Olivier Boutin and Zachary Dean also scored twice for the Olympiques, who outshot the Sea Dogs 51-24.

Antoine Michaud, Alexis Gendron, Cole Cormier, Marcel Marcel and Colin Ratt also chipped in with goals for the Olympiques (31-12-4-2).

Alex Drover scored twice for the Sea Dogs (17-29-1-1), while Vince Elie scored once.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

REMPARTS 5 WILDCATS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — James Malatesta and Jeremy Langlois each had a goal and an assist as the Quebec Remparts romped over the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-1.

Justin Robidas, Daniel Agostino and captain Theo Rochette also scored for the league-leading Remparts (40-6-1-2).

Quebec's goalie William Rousseau stopped 24 shots for the win.

Oscar Plandowski scored the lone goal for Moncton (22-23-0-2) with Jacob Steinman stopping 31 shots in the loss.

---

DRAKKAR 3 CATARACTES 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — The Baie-Comeau Drakkar scored twice in the second period and got a 15-save shutout performance from Olivier Ciarlo to defeat the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-0.

Justin Poirier, Vincent Collard and Matyas Melovsky scored for the Drakkar (20-26-3-1).

The Cataractes (23-23-2-2) were outshot 43-15.

---

TIGRES 5 FOREURS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Pellerin scored twice as the Victoriaville Tigres tipped the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2.

Thomas Belzile, William Veillette and Tommy Cormier also scored for the Tigres (32-12-1-3).

Antoine Lagace and Nathan Drapeau scored for the Foreurs (19-28-2-0).

---

HUSKIES 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Tristan Allard scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2.

Benjamin Brunelle, Daniil Bourash, Edouard Cournoyer and Dyllan Gill also scored for the Huskies (28-15-3-3).

Marc-Olivier Beaudry and Nino Tomov replied for the Voltigeurs (18-24-4-1).

---

ARMADA 4 TITAN 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Blais had a goal and assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2.

Mikael Denis, Xavier Sarrasin and Maximilian Streule also scored for the Armada (18-24-5-2).

Robert Orr and Ben Allison scored for the Titan (15-26-5-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.