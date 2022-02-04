QMJHL roundup: Sea Dogs snap losing streak with win over Armada

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Saint John Sea Dogs snapped a two-game losing streak Friday, hammering the Blainville-Boisbriand 4-0.

The Sea Dogs (15-12-0-3) outshot the Armada (15-12-2-1) in all three periods, with goals coming from four different scorers.

Brady Burns finished the night with a goal and an assist.

---

CATARACTES 4, HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que.- A three-goal showing in the first period carried the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Olivier Nadeau had a goal and an assist in the winning effort the Cataractes (19-9-1-2).

Left winger Leighton Carruthers led the game for the Huskies (11-16-0-3) with two goals.

---

PHOENIX7, FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. - The Sherbrooke Phoenix scored six unanswered goals in a 7-3 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs Friday night.

Xavier Parent led the game for the Phoenix (19-7-2-1) with a goal and an assist.

Frederic Potvin grabbed the third, and final, goal for the Foreurs (12-16-2-0) midway through the third period.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4, TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Jonah De Simone hit the game-winning goal as Gatineau Olympiques beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-3.

Cole Cormier had two goals in the win for the Olympiques (17-7-3-2).

Netminder Nathan Darveau finished the night 44 of 47 for the Tigres (XX).

---

RAMPARTS 6, VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Four goals in the second period were enough to carry the Quebec Ramparts past the Drummondville Voltigeurs Friday night.

Nathan Gaucher finished the night two goals, while Conor Frenette had a goal and an assist for the Ramparts (21-9-0-0).

It was the Voltigeurs' (13-11-5-1) third straight loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.