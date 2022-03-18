1h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Sevigny scores in OT to lift Sea Dogs over Islanders
Vincent Sevigny scored at 0:51 in overtime to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-3 upset of Charlottetown in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Friday.
The Canadian Press
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vincent Sevigny scored at 0:51 in overtime to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-3 upset of Charlottetown in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Friday.
Jeremie Poirier, Philippe Daoust and Brady Burns also scored for Saint John (29-15-1-3). Sevigny's goal was his 13th of the season.
Patrick Guay, with his 39th goal of the season, Keiran Gallant and Brett Budgell had singles for the Islanders (32-9-6-0), who lead the Eastern Conference.
Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 28 shots for the victory, while Francesco Lapenna turned aside 35 shots for Charlottetown.
---
TITAN 7, EAGLES 3
CAPE BRETON, N.S. -- Dylan Andrew had a hat trick to lead Acadie-Bathurst (29-14-2-2), whil Jacob Melanson, Ben Allison, Thomas Belgarde and Bennett MacArthur also scored.
Emile Hegarty-Aubin, Kian Bell and Logan Camp had singles for the Eagles (12-28-4-2).
---
HUSKIES 5, VOLTIGEURS 4 (SO)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Alex Arsenault, Dyllan Gill, Daniil Bourash and Jordan Cote had singles for the Huskies (18-25-1-3).
Alexis Morin, Loic Goyette, Tristan Roy, and Charles-Antoine Dumont had goals for the Voltigeurs (20-17-6-5).
---
PHOENIX 2, CATARACTES 0
SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Xavier Parent and Tyson Hinds scores for the Phoenix (33-11-2-1).
The Cataractes dropped to 32-14-1-3 on the season.
---
DRAKKAR 8, FOREURS 4
VAL-d'OR, Que. -- Mael Lavigne had two goals, including the game-winner, while Vincent Collard, Emile Chouinard and Xavier Fortin also had two goals apiece to lead Baie-Comeau (16-22-4-4).
Alexander Mirzabalaev connected twice for Foreurs (21-23-4-0), who also got goals from Thomas Pelletier, William Provost.
---
ARMADA 7, MOOSEHEADS 4
BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, Que. -- Kieran Craig had a hat track to top the Armada (20-23-3-3), while Alexis Gendron, Alexis Bourque, Mikael Denis and Alexis Brisson had singles.
Zack Jones, Evan Boucher, Jordan Dumais and Robert Orr scored for the Mooseheads (25-22-1-1).
---
REMPARTS 6, SAGUENEENS 4
CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- James Malatesta had a pair of goals to top Quebec (35-14-1-0), while Theo Rochette, Nathan Gaucher, Nicolas Savoie and Zachary Gravel also scored.
William Rouleau scored twice for Sagueneens (20-22-1-4). Jacob Newcombe and Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu added singles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.