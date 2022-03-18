QMJHL Roundup: Sevigny scores in OT to lift Sea Dogs over Islanders

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vincent Sevigny scored at 0:51 in overtime to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-3 upset of Charlottetown in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Friday.

Jeremie Poirier, Philippe Daoust and Brady Burns also scored for Saint John (29-15-1-3). Sevigny's goal was his 13th of the season.

Patrick Guay, with his 39th goal of the season, Keiran Gallant and Brett Budgell had singles for the Islanders (32-9-6-0), who lead the Eastern Conference.

Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 28 shots for the victory, while Francesco Lapenna turned aside 35 shots for Charlottetown.

---

TITAN 7, EAGLES 3

CAPE BRETON, N.S. -- Dylan Andrew had a hat trick to lead Acadie-Bathurst (29-14-2-2), whil Jacob Melanson, Ben Allison, Thomas Belgarde and Bennett MacArthur also scored.

Emile Hegarty-Aubin, Kian Bell and Logan Camp had singles for the Eagles (12-28-4-2).

---

HUSKIES 5, VOLTIGEURS 4 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Alex Arsenault, Dyllan Gill, Daniil Bourash and Jordan Cote had singles for the Huskies (18-25-1-3).

Alexis Morin, Loic Goyette, Tristan Roy, and Charles-Antoine Dumont had goals for the Voltigeurs (20-17-6-5).

---

PHOENIX 2, CATARACTES 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Xavier Parent and Tyson Hinds scores for the Phoenix (33-11-2-1).

The Cataractes dropped to 32-14-1-3 on the season.

---

DRAKKAR 8, FOREURS 4

VAL-d'OR, Que. -- Mael Lavigne had two goals, including the game-winner, while Vincent Collard, Emile Chouinard and Xavier Fortin also had two goals apiece to lead Baie-Comeau (16-22-4-4).

Alexander Mirzabalaev connected twice for Foreurs (21-23-4-0), who also got goals from Thomas Pelletier, William Provost.

---

ARMADA 7, MOOSEHEADS 4

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, Que. -- Kieran Craig had a hat track to top the Armada (20-23-3-3), while Alexis Gendron, Alexis Bourque, Mikael Denis and Alexis Brisson had singles.

Zack Jones, Evan Boucher, Jordan Dumais and Robert Orr scored for the Mooseheads (25-22-1-1).

---

REMPARTS 6, SAGUENEENS 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- James Malatesta had a pair of goals to top Quebec (35-14-1-0), while Theo Rochette, Nathan Gaucher, Nicolas Savoie and Zachary Gravel also scored.

William Rouleau scored twice for Sagueneens (20-22-1-4). Jacob Newcombe and Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu added singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.