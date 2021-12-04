1h ago
QMJHL Roundup: Cataractes prevail on Bourgault hat trick
The Canadian Press
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault had three goals and an assist, and the Shawinigan Cataractes scored four times on the power play to triumph over the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 in the QMJHL Saturday.
Martin Has and Olivier Nadeau also scored for the Cataractes (15-8-2), winners of two straight. Mavrik Bourque chipped in with four assists.
Antoine Coulombe made 26 saves for Shawinigan.
Jordan Dumais scored and added two assists for Halifax (13-9-2), which also got goals from Attilio Biasca, Elliot Desnoyers and Markus Vidicek. Brady James gave up five goals on 40 shots.
Shawinigan went 4 for 5 with the man advantage while Halifax was 2 for 5.
Bourgault scored once per period. He is tied for the QMJHL goal-scoring lead with Charlottetown's Patrick Guay with 21 apiece.
---
DRAKKAR 3 OCEANIC 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. – Raivis Kristians scored the third-period game-winner on the power play and added two assists to lead Baie-Comeau (8-10-5) to its second consecutive victory. Cam Thomson and Frederic Brunet found the back of the net for the Oceanic (12-9-3), which have lost four straight.
---
FOREURS 5 ISLANDERS 4 (OT)
VAL-D'OR, Que – Justin Robidas netted the overtime winner after Marshall Lessard nabbed the third-period equalizer for Val-d'Or (10-12-2), which has won three in a row. Sam Oliver had three points (two goals, one assist) in a losing effort for top-ranked Charlottetown (17-6-2).
---
SEA DOGS 5 PHOENIX 1
SHERBROOKE, Que. – Noah Patenaude stopped 35-of-36 pucks to lead Saint John (14-8-3) to its fifth straight win. Xavier Parent scored his 18th goal of the season for division-leading Sherbrooke (16-6-1) in defeat.
---
WILDCATS 7 HUSKIES 2
ROUNY-NORANDA, Que. – Brooklyn Kalmikov had two goals and an assist and Thomas Couture stopped 30 pucks for Moncton (12-8-4). Daniil Bourash scored in the first and Coen Strang netted a consolation goal in the third for Rouyn-Noranda (11-10-3).
---
REMPARTS 2 VOLTIGEURS 1 (SO)
QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Viljami Marjala scored in the fourth round of the shootout and Davis Cooper scored in regulation to lift Quebec (16-9-0) to victory. Justin Cote netted the lone goal for Drummondville (12-8-5) while Francesco Lapenna turned away 39 shots in defeat.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.