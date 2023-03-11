DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored twice, Anthony Munroe-Boucher had two assists and the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Joshua Roy, Justin Gill, Jacob Melanson, Milo Roelens and Jaheem Lagace also scored for the Phoenix (44-12-3-2), who outshot the Voltigeurs 31-24.

Justin Cote scored twice for the Voltigeurs (25-32-4-1), while Jeremy Lapointe and Tyler Peddle netted singles.

The Volts led 2-1 after the first period, but the Phoenix took a 6-3 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

DRAKKAR 4 FOREURS 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Isaac Dufort scored twice, Olivier Ciarlo stopped 16 shots to post the shutout and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-0.

Vincent Collard and Anthony Lavoie also scored for the Drakkar (27-31-3-2), who outshot the Foreurs 41-16. Matyas Melovsky chipped in with two assists,

The Foreurs (24-37-2-0) trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

---

ARMADA 4 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Brisson scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3.

Justin Carbonneau and James Swan also scored for the Armada (22-32-6-2), who outshot the hosts 30-25.

Leo Braillard, Alexis Bonefon and Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes (27-30-2-3).

---

EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Antoine Roy scored 44 seconds into overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-2.

Ivan Ivan and Samuel Johnson also scored for the Eagles (26-32-3-1), who erased a 2-0 first-period deficit to record the victory.

Ross Campbell and Joel Marchon scored for the Islanders (24-30-6-1), who outshot the Eagles 42-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.