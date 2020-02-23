SHERBROOKE, Que. — Bailey Peach scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes to go in regulation, and the Sherbrooke Phoenix extended their win streak to eight games by doubling up the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Bolduc, Benjamin Tardif and Taro Jentzsch rounded out the offence for the league-leading Phoenix (46-8-4), who are 27-1-1 on home ice.

Mikhail Abramov and Egor Serdyuk found the back of the net for the Tigres (24-25-9).

Samuel Hlavaj made 13 saves for Sherbrooke as Fabio Iacobo turned aside 33-of-36 shots for Victoriaville.

---

ISLANDERS 2 TITAN 1 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cedric Desruisseaux scored at 4:35 of overtime, beating Felix-Anthony Ethier on the Islanders' (29-25-5) 56th shot of the game to edge Acadie-Bathurst (11-38-9).

---

WILDCATS 5 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Mika Cyr, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Alexander Khovanov had a goal and an assist each as Moncton (44-12-1) downed the Mooseheads (19-33-4) to improve to 17-0-1 in its last 18 games.

---

SEA DOGS 3 HUSKIES 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy had a goal and an assist and Zachary Bouthillier turned away 36 shots as the Sea Dogs (28-29-1) slipped past Rouyn-Noranda (26-27-4).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Brandon Skubel and Thimo Nickl had two goals apiece as Drummondville (31-24-2) dealt Blainville-Boisbriand (29-24-3) its fourth loss in a row.

---

DRAKKAR 6 FOREURS 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Nathan Legare had three goals and two assists and Ventsislav Shingarov made 37 saves as the Drakkar (22-23-11) toppled Val-d'Or (23-26-7).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 CATARACTES 6 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Mathieu Bizier capped a two-goal, five-point effort with the winning goal at 4:51 of overtime, lifting the Olympiques (21-31-5) over Shawinigan (27-28-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.