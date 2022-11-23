GATINEAU, Que. — Joshua Roy scored twice, powering his Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-1 victory over the red-hot Gatineau Olympiques in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Wednesday.

Justin Gill and Israel Mianscum also had goals for the Phoenix (17-4-2), while Samuel St. Hilaire stopped 19-of-20 shots.

Zachary Dean opened the scoring for the Olympiques (15-8-2) on a first-period power play.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Gatineau.

---

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Egor Goriunov put up three points with a goal and two assists as Victoriaville (14-6-3) handed Quebec (19-3-1) its second straight loss. Tommy Cormier, Maxime Pellerin and Thomas Belzile also scored for the Tigres and Zachary Bolduc replied for the Remparts.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 ARMADA 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Jérémy Lapointe had a goal and an assist as Drummondville (11-11-0) shutout Blainville-Boisbriand (10-13-1). Jacob Goobie saved all 30 shots that came his way as the Voltigeurs snapped a four-game skid.

---

CATARACTES 2 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Rémi Delafontaine stopped all 27 shots he faced as Shawinigan (9-12-2) blanked Baie-Comeau (9-10-4). William Veillette and Loris Rafanomezantsoa each had a goal for the Cataractes.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.