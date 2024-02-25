SHERBROOKE, Que. — Lewis Gendron scored twice, Samuel St-Hilaire stopped all 25 shots he faced and the Sherbrooke Phoenix blanked the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 3-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Olivier Dubois also scored for the Phoenix (27-241-5), who went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Phoenix led 1-0 after the first period and the second frame was scoreless.

Justin Robinson stopped 43 of 45 shots for the Sea Dogs (17-32-5-3).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

TITAN 5 EAGLES 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Milo Roelens and Alexandre Lallier both scored twice to lead the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 5-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Igor Mburanumwe also scored for the Titan (25-27-3-3), while Antoine Keller stopped 27 shots.

Cam MacDonald and Cole Burbidge scored for the Eagles (30-24-1-2) and goaltender Jakub Milota made 27 saves.

---

ISLANDERS 7 WILDCATS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Michael Horth scored twice to lead the Charlottetown Islanders past the visiting Monton Wildcats 7-2.

Will Allen, Kyle Powers, Anthony Flanagan, Simon Hughes and Cole Huckins also scored for the Islanders (24-26-4-2).

Vincent Collard and Caleb Desnoyers scored for the Wildcats (32-18-4-3), who outshot the Islanders 35-29.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 REMPARTS 2

QUÉBEC CITY, Que. — Peter Reynolds scored the game-winning goal at 6:21 of the third period as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2.

Mathieu Cataford and Lou-Félix Denis also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (37-14-7-1).

Xavier Lebel and Daniel Agostino scored for the Remparts (19-34-4-0).

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Thomas Paquet scored a goal and added an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1.

Eliot Ogonowski, Matt Gosselin and Philippe Fauchon also scored for the Armada (25-26-4-1).

Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (15-36-3-2).

---

DRAKKAR 3 OCEANIC 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Charles-Édward Gravel earned a shutout as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 3-0.

Louis-Charles Plourde, Justin Gill and Félix Gagnon scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (46-8-2-1).

Netminder Cédric Massé saved 27 of 30 shots for the Oceanic (30-24-5-0).

---

HUSKIES 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-1.

Antonin Verreault, Andrei Loshko and Benjamin Brunelle also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (38-14-1-4).

Sam Oliver scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (40-11-5-1).

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Larose scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3.

Alexis Bourque, Nikita Prishchepov, Tommy Cormier and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres (36-17-3-0).

Félix Lacerte scored twice for the Cataractes (24-30-2-1), while Reece Peitzsche netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.