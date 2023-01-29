QMJHL roundup: Phoenix rout Voltigeurs for 31st win of season

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Olivier Adam only had to make 12 saves on Sunday to earn a shutout as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix zapped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cole Huckins scored twice for the Western Conference-leading Phoenix (31-12-2-2), while Jacob Melanson, Justin Gill, Maxime Cote, Tyson Hinds and Anthony Munroe-Boucher netted singles.

Jakub Brabenec chipped in with three assists, while Joshua Roy and Hinds had two each.

Netminder Jacob Goobie kicked out 27 of 34 shots for the Voltigeurs (18-22-4-1), who were outshot 34-12 and trailed 4-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 TITAN 0

HALIFAX, N.S. — Josh Lawrence scored three goals and Mathis Rousseau stopped 23 shots to register the shutout as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-0.

Alexandre Doucet also scored for the Mooseheads (33-7-4-1).

Goaltender Sergei Litvinov saved 34 of 37 shots for the Titan (15-23-5-2).

---

REMPARTS 2 ISLANDERS 1 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Zachary Bolduc scored 1:29 into overtime to lift the Quebec Remparts past the Charlottetown Islanders 2-1.

Vsevolod Komarov also scored for the Remparts (37-6-1-2), who tied the game 1-1 at 14:12 of the second period.

Isaac Vos scored for the Islanders (16-24-4-1), who were outshot 48-11.

---

DRAKKAR 3 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Julien Lanthier's power-play goal at 4:59 of the third period stood up as the winner as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs 3-2.

Louis-Charles Plourde and Emile Chouinard also scored for the Drakkar (19-25-3-1).

Mathis Cloutier and Louis Robin scored for the Foreurs (19-26-2-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxim Masse scored at 16:08 of the third period to lift the Chicoutimi Sagueneens over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 3-2.

Alexis Morin and Zachary Gravel also scored for the Sagueneens (24-22-2-0).

Lyam Jacques and Julien Beland scored for the Oceanic (25-21-1-1).

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Egor Goriunov scored twice as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-1.

Tommy Cormier, Nikita Prishchepov and Frederic Brunet also scored for the Tigres (30-12-1-3).

Leo Braillard scored for the Cataractes (22-21-2-2).

---

EAGLES 6 WILDCATS 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Ivan Ivan scored three goals as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the host Moncton Wildcats 6-4.

Cam Squires scored twice for the Eagles (17-25-2-1), while Samuel Johnson netted a single.

Vincent Labelle scored three goals for the Wildcats (22-20-0-2), while Oscar Plandowski scored once.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.