QMJHL Roundup: Sherbrooke scores four in third to beat Chicoutimi

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy scored the first of four third-period goals for Sherbrooke, and the Phoenix went on to beat the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Karl Vaillancourt, Xavier Parent and Stephane Huard Jr., also scored in the third for the last-place Phoenix (6-16-2), who also got a goal from Israel Mianscum in the first.

Sherbrooke's Samuel Hlavaj made 34 saves for the win.

Fabrice Fortin, Pierrick Dube, Samuel Houde and Artemi Kniazev scored for the Sagueneens (14-5-5), while Alexis Shank stopped 22 shots in defeat.

---

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. —Kale McCallum broke a 3-3 tie at 9:04 of the third, and Zachary Emond stopped all 17 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes after getting beat three times in the first, and Saint John (9-7-4) held on to edge the Titan (10-7-2).

---

FOREURS 3 HUSKIES 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maxim Cajkovic popped in the winner at 2:47 of the extra period after his team blew a two-goal, third-period lead, and the Foreurs (24-3-4) slipped past the Huskies (15-15-5) for their 10th win in 11 outings.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 ARMADA 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Francesco Lapenna kicked out 31-of-33 shots and Mikael Diotte scored at 4:48 of the third to seal the win as the Voltigeurs (16-8-5) improved to 4-0-3 in their last seven with a win over Blainville-Boisbriand (16-9-2).

---

CATARACTES 6 TIGRES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Xavier Bourgault had a pair of goals, Olivier Nadeau added a goal and three helpers, and Shawinigan (19-8-2) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second before cruising to a victory over the Tigres (13-8-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.