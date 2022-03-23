CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Xavier Parent had two goals and an assist and the Sherbrooke Phoenix held on for a 5-4 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

The Phoenix (35-11-3) have now won nine straight.

Ethan Gauthier and Israel Mianscum each scored and notched a helper for Sherbrooke, while Justin Gill added a goal and Christophe Rondeau contributed a pair of assists.

The Sagueneens (20-25-5) jumped out to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, with goals from Marc-Antoine Seguin, Andrei Loshko and Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu, but the Phoenix answered with four straight strikes.

William Rouleau scored for Chicoutimi with less than two minutes on the game clock but the home side couldn't find the equalizer in the dying seconds.

---

HUSKIES 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (OT)

GATINEAU, QUE. — Mathias Perron scored 2:12 into extra time, lifting Rouyn-Noranda (20-25-4) to a fourth straight win. Gatineau (28-12-10) has dropped five games in a row.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 CATARACTES 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Justin Cote buried four goals, including an empty-net tally with three seconds left on the clock as Drummondville (21-18-11) snapped a three-game skid. Xavier Bourgault and Pierrick Dube each scored and put up an assist for Shawinigan (34-15-4).

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Val'd-Or (21-25-4) was first on the scoreboard with William Provost potting the opening goal just two minutes in. But Blainville-Boisbriand (21-23-7) jumped out to a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period thanks to back-to-back strikes from Alexis Gendron. The Armada never relinquished the advantage, improving to 3-1-1 against the Foreurs this season.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.