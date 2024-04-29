QMJHL roundup: Squires, Ruccia help Eagles edge Drakkar

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored twice and Nicolas Ruccia made 39 savesas the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1 on Monday to cut their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal series deficit in half.

Squires, who has nine goals in the post-season, scored once in the second period and once in the third.

Jules Boilard scored a third-period goal for the Drakkar, who outshot the hosts 40-26. The Drakkar lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 on Tuesday at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S.

The first period was scoreless and the Eagles led 1-0 heading into the third. The Drakkar outshot the Eagles 18-8 in the third but couldn't beat Ruccia.

Baie-Comeau won the series opener 4-0 on Thursday at home, then won Game 2 the following night 5-3.

POKE CHECKS — The Drummondville Voltigeurs, who won the first two games of their semifinal series at home against the Victoriaville Tigres, play Game 3 on Tuesday night at Colisee Desjardins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.