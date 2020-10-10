Cole Stewart scored the go-ahead goal 13:40 into the second period to lead the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Dawson Mercer and Samuel Houde also scored for Chicoutimi (2-0-1) while Christophe Farmer and Michael Pellerin tacked on a pair of assists.

Phillippe Casault and Mikael Martel scored for the Oceanic (0-3-1), who remain winless in their first season without No. 1 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafreniere.

Sagueneens goaltender Alexis Shank stopped 23 shots. Rimouski's Matthew Dunsmoor made 18 saves.

---

TIGRES 6 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. -- Brooklyn Kalmikov scored twice and Conor Frenette had three assists as Victoriaville (4-0-0) doubled up the Drakkar (1-3-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 FOREURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Xavier Simoneau scored twice and added an assist and Isiah Campbell had the other two goals to lift the Voltigeurs (3-0-1) over Val-d'Or (1-1-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 HUSKIES 4

GATINEAU, Que. -- Tristan Allard and Metis Roelens each scored twice, Manix Landry had the winner midway through the third period, and the Olympiques (3-1-0) edged Rouyn-Noranda (1-3-0).

---

EAGLES 6 ISLANDERS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Defenceman Jarrett Baker scored once and set up two more to lead Cape Breton (2-2-0) past Charlottetown (3-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.