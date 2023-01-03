RIMOUSKI, Que. — The Rimouski Oceanic continue to make waves in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Oceanic, sitting third in the Eastern Conference behind the Quebec Remparts and Halifax Mooseheads, dumped the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 6-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 21-15-1-1. They have won nine of their past 11 games.

Charles Cote, Luka Verreault, Julien Beland, Jacob Mathieu, Alexander Gaudio and Jan Sprynar scored for the Oceanic, who outshot the Sagueneens 41-19. William Dumoulin chipped in with two assists.

Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu scored the lone goal for the Sagueneens (16-19-2-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after 40 minutes.

---

FOREURS 4 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — The visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs scored two goals late in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and post a 4-2 victory over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Alexandre Guy, Frederic Potvin, Nathan Baril and Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored for the Foreurs (17-19-2-0), who were outshot 36-28.

Alexis Bourque and James Swan scored for the Armada (13-20-2-2).

---

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mathis Perron scored twice, the visitors scored two power-play goals and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies knocked off the host Victoriaville Tigers 4-2.

Olivier Dubois and Tristan Allard also scored for the Huskies (22-12-2-1, who outshot the Tigres 35-31.

Jordan Cote and Justin Gendron scored for the Tigres (24-9-1-3), who this week were listed as an honourable mention in the Canadian Hockey League's top 10 rankings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.