VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Benjamin Vigneault scored 95 seconds into overtime to give the Victoriaville Tigres a 3-2 victory over the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs that prevented a sweep and elimination from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinal series.

Francesco Iasenza and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres, who trail the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 in Drummondville on Friday.

Simon-Pier Brunet and Vsevolod Komarov scored for the Voltigeurs, who led 2-1 heading into the third period. The Voltigeurs outshot the Tigres 44-37. The Volts went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Tigres were 0-for-1.

The Volts won the first three games of the series 2-1, 5-1 and 3-2.

POKE CHECKS — Winner plays winner of Baie-Comeau Drakkar-Cape Breton Eagles series, which Drakkar lead 3-1. Game 5 in that series is scheduled for Thursday night at Centre Henry-Leonard in Baie-Comeau, Que. … Vsevolod Komarov of the Voltigeurs won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy on Tuesday for being the league's best defenceman. Pier-Olivier of the Tigres and Maveric Lamoureux of the Voltigeurs were finalists. … Jean-Francois Gregoire of the Drakkar was named winner of the Maurice-Filion Trophy that goes to the general manager of the year.

