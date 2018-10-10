BOISBRIAND, Que. — Simon Lafrance scored his second of the game 1:13 into overtime, lifting the Victoriaville Tigres to a 4-3 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game that started last month.

The game, which began Sept. 21, had been suspended with 9:01 left in the second period due to fog at ice level. It resumed Wednesday with Blainville-Boisbriand (4-2-1) up 1-0.

Dominic Cormier tied the game with two minutes left in the third period for Victoriaville (3-4-1). Mathieu Sevigny also scored in the third.

Thomas Ethier scored in the first period to give the Armada the 1-0 lead in the original start. Antoine Demers and Charles-Antoine Giguere scored Wednesday.

Tigres goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 37 saves. Blainville-Boisbriand's Emile Samson stopped 29 shots.

Victoriaville was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Armada were scoreless on four chances with the man advantage.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 OCEANIC 4

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jesse Sutton scored twice as Chicoutimi edged the Oceanic.

Justin Ducharme, Vladislav Kotkov and Gabriel Villeneuve also scored for the Sagueneens (4-2-2).

Carson MacKinnon led Rimouski (6-3-0) with two goals and Cedric Pare and Mathieu Bizier had the others.

---

WILDCATS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

GATINEAU, Que. — Jeremy McKenna had the shootout winner to lift Moncton over the Olympiques.

Mika Cyr and Adam Capannelli scored in regulation for the Wildcats (5-3-0).

Maxim Trepanier and Jeffrey Durocher replied for Gatineau (5-2-1).

