QMJHL: Titan continue to struggle, still searching for first win

GATINEAU, Que. — The Acadie-Bathurst Titan still seem to be suffering from a Memorial Cup hangover, more than a year after winning the major junior national championship.

Kieran Craig scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques toppled the winless Titan 3-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Acadie-Bathurst (0-10-5) is currently on a 15-game losing streak to begin the 2019-20 campaign and have lost 20 in a row dating back to last season. Since winning the 2018 Memorial Cup, the Titan have gone 8-64-11.

Mathieu Bizier also scored for the Olympiques (3-11-2), who snapped a three-game skid of their own. Remi Poirier made 21 saves for the win.

After falling behind 3-0, Mathieu Desgagnes scored a pair of third-period goals for the Titan.

Tristan Berube turned away 22 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

The Olympiques went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Titan were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

TIGRES 5 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Vincent Sevigny potted one of Victoriaville's four power-play goals and added two assists as the Tigres beat the Sea Dogs to snap a four-game slide.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 43 saves while Jerome Gravel, Maxime Pellerin, Zackary Riel and Mikhail Abramov also scored for Victoriaville (4-10-3).

Nicolas Guay and Brady Burns found the back of the net for Saint John (5-10-1). Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 29 shots in a losing cause.

---

CATARACTES 5 OCEANIC 4 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mavrik Bourque scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as Shawinigan edged the Oceanic.

Gabriel Denis, Marc-Antoine Pepin and Xavier Bourgault also scored for the Cataractes (9-6-0), who got 31 saves from Justin Blanchette.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and two helpers while Isaac Belliveau, Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Nathan Ouellet had the other Rimouski (9-4-3) goals. Raphael Audet made 10 saves in relief, but was pegged with the loss.

---

FOREURS 4 ISLANDERS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Marshall Lessard had a goal and an assist as the Foreurs toppled Charlottetown to extend their win streak to five games.

Nicolas Ouellet, Justin Robidas and Alexandre Couture also scored while Francesco Lapenna made 23 saves for Val-d'Or (8-5-2).

Kevin Gursoy was the lone Islanders (10-3-3) skater to hit the scoresheet. Jacob Goobie turned away 36 shots in defeat.

---

ARMADA 2 SAGUENEENS 1 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Antoine Demers scored 1:29 into the extra period as Blainville-Boisbriand halted the Sagueneens' win streak at four games.

Emile Samson turned away 35 shots for the Armada (7-6-2), who also got a goal from Yaroslav Likhachev.

William Dufour scored for Chicoutimi (10-3-2). Daniel Moody made 24 saves in a losing cause.

---

DRAKKAR 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Julian Letourneau set up three goals and Lucas Fitzpatrick made 26 saves as the Drakkar downed Drummondville.

Gabriel Proulx, Gabriel Fortier, Xavier Bouchard and Thomas Ethier supplied the Baie-Comeau (5-8-3) offence.

Nicholas Girouard scored while Anthony Morrone stopped 22-of-24 shots for the Voltigeurs (10-6-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.