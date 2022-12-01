QMJHL Roundup: Foreurs make good on comeback with shootout win over Phoenix

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Kale McCallum capped the Val-d'Or Foreurs' comeback with the shootout winner to top the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-4 on Wednesday.

Down 4-1 late in the second period, the Foreurs roared back, scoring three unanswered goals. Alexandre Doucet netted his second of the game with 40 seconds left in the frame.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored 5:41 into the third, followed by Louis Robin's game-tying marker at 12:29 of the period.

Justin Robidas scored as the first of three shooters for Val-d'Or (14-11-2), while Adam Rouleau, who made 33 saves in regulation and overtime, stopped both shots in the shootout.

Joshua Roy scored twice for Sherbrooke (18-5-1-2) while Milo Roelens and Anthony Munroe-Boucher added the others. Samuel St-Hilaire stopped 23-of-26 shots and Jakob Robillard saved 3-of-4 shots in 9:18 of action.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 OCÉANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Markus Vidicek scored the tiebreaking goal, Zachary L'Heureux netted two goals, including the insurance marker, and Halifax (15-7-2-1) defeated Rimouski (12-14-1). The Mooseheads surrendered their 3-1 lead late in the second period before regaining the edge in the third.

---

SAGUENÉENS 4 TITAN 0

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Charles-Antoine Lavallée posted a 29-save shutout as Chicoutimi (14-13-0) downed Acadie-Bathurst (10-12-2-2). Fabrice Fortin, with one goal and two assists, Jacob Newcombe, Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu and Marc-André Gaudet all scored for the Sagueneens.

---

TIGRES 2 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Maxime Pellerin scored the eventual winner as Victoriaville (17-6-1-2) narrowly edged Cape Breton (8-13-2-1). Tommy Cormier added the other while Nathan Darveau made 41 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.