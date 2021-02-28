RIMOUSKI, Que. — Simon Lavigne scored two goals for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, but Justin Robidas scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Val D'Or Foreurs a 4-3 overtime win over the Armada Saturday night.

Felix Paquet, Justin Ducharme, and Jordan Spence also scored for Val D'Or (19-2-2-2).

Lavigne scored the first of his two goals in the first period before tying the game with a little over three minutes to play in regulation. Luke Hennan also scored for the Armada (14-5-2-0).

---

ISLANDERS 6, EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Brett Budgell and Thomas Casey each scored a pair of goals in a 6-3 Charlottetown Islanders win over the Cape Breton Eagles. The Islanders raced out to a 3-0 lead before the Eagles scored three unanswered goals. Casey, however, followed up with two goals before Budgell iced the game with his second of the night.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 PHOENIX 0

GATINEAU — Goaltender Remi Poirier made 20 saves while the Gatineau Olympiques received goals from five different scorers in a 5-0 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Antonin Verreault scored a goal and two assists in the victory. Samuel Hlavaj made 19 saves for the Phoenix.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 REMPARTS 0

CHICOUTIMI — Louis Crevier scored twice in a 6-0 Chicoutimi Sagueneens win over the Quebec Remparts Saturday evening. Samuel Houde and Pierrick Dube each had a goal and an assist for the Sagueneens.

---

OCEANIC 3 VOLTIGEURS 2

RIMOUSKI — Xavier Cormier had a hand in all three Rimouski goals in a 3-2 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. Zachary Bolduc also added three assists while Cormier scored and added two assists. Tyson Hinds also scored for Rimouski. Drew Maddigan and Luke Woodworth scored for Drummondville.

---

TIGRES 8 HUSKIES 1

GATINEAU — Vincent Sevigny and Conor Frenette each scored a pair of goals while Nicolas Daigle had three assists in an 8-1 Victoriaville Tigres win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Tigres scored the first seven goals of the game before Rouyn-Noranda finally replied with their lone marker of the game.

---

CATARACTES 9 DRAKKAR 2

CHICOUTIMI — Mavrik Bourque and William Veillette each scored a pair of goals for Shawinigan in a 9-2 victory over Baie-Comeau. Vasily Ponomarev had four assists in the win for Shawinigan. Felix Gagnon and Raivis Kristians Ansons scored for Baie-Comeau.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2021.