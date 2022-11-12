VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Veillette recorded a hat track, Felix Lacerte scored twice, and the Shawinigan Cataractes scored six times in the first period en route to an 8-5 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League victory over the host Val-d'Or Foreurs on Saturday.

Alexis Bonefon, Natan Ethier and Charles-Olivier Villeneuve also scored for the Cataractes (8-10-0-2).

Alexandre Doucet scored twice, while Francis Woods, Thomas Larouche and Emile Desjardins netted singles for the Foreurs (9-10-2-0).

---

ISLANDERS 2 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX, N.S. — Netminder Francesco Lapenna made 36 saves, many of them from close range, as he helped the visiting Charlottetown Islanders defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 2-0.

Anton Topilnyckyj and Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (9-9-1-0), while Peter Repcik chipped in with two assists.

The Mooseheads (11-4-2-1) outshot the visitors 36-18.

---

WILDCATS 4 TITAN 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored twice, and Vincent Labelle had a goal and two assists as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-1.

Charles Beaudoin scored the other goal for the Wildcats (10-7-0-1), who were outshot 37-31.

Philippe Collette scored for the Titan (6-11-1-1).

---

SEA DOGS 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Saint John Sea Dogs made the most out of their 20 shots on goal as they defeated the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1.

Nico Lafordge, Cam MacDonald, Nicolas Bilodeau and Nicholas Blagden scored for the Sea Dogs (5-11-0-1), who were outshot 35-20. Netminder Nikolas Hurtubise was brilliant for Saint John.

Tyler Peddle scored for the Voltigeurs (10-8-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.