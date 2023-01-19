VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tommy Cormier scored his 25th of the season and added two assists as the Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Mathieu St-Onge, Alexandre Nadeau, Nikita Prishchepov and Maël Lavigne also chipped in a goal apiece for Victoriaville (28-10-1-3), which has won three straight.

Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau stopped 26-of-28 shots.

Colin Ratt, with a short-handed goal, and Cam MacDonald scored for Gatineau (26-12-4-2). Francesco Lapenna made 21 saves.

---

REMPARTS 11 DRAKKAR 2

QUÉBEC — Pier-Olivier Roy and Théo Rochette both had two goals and one assist to lead the Québec Remparts to an 11-2 blowout victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Nathan Gaucher also scored twice, while Zachary Bolduc had a goal and four assists for Québec (33-6-1-2), which jumped out to an 8-0 lead 7:49 into the second period.

Louis-Charles Plourde and Justin Poirier netted a goal apiece for Baie-Comeau (17-22-3-1).

---

OCÉANIC 5 SAGUENÉENS 2

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Luka Verreault, Julien Béland and Charles Côté each had a goal and an assist as the Rimouski Océanic defeated the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 5-2.

Alexandre Blais and Lyam Jacques also scored for Rimouski (24-18-1-1).

Romain Rodzinski and Andrei Loshko replied for Chicoutimi (21-20-2).

---

ISLANDERS 5 WILDCATS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Joel Marchon scored two goals as the Charlottetown Islanders picked up a 5-3 comeback win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Lucas Romeo, Giovanni Morneau and Keiran Gallant also scored for Charlottetown (14-23-2-1), which scored four unanswered goals in the final two periods.

Yoan Loshing, Vincent Labelle and Gabe Smith each had a goal for Moncton (21-17-0-2).

---

CATARACTES 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Rémi Delafontaine stopped 22-of-23 shots he faced to lead the Shawinigan Cataractes past the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-1.

Lou-Félix Denis, Alexis Bonefon, Kody Dupuis and Félix Lacerte had a goal apiece for Shawinigan (21-19-1-2).

Noah Reinhart was the lone scorer for Saint John (14-25-1-1), while Ventsislav Shingarov made 21 saves.

---

EAGLES 5 TITAN 4 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Ivan Ivan completed his hat trick with the game-winning goal 2:48 into overtime and the Cape Breton Eagles edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-4.

Luke Patterson and Zach Biggar also scored for Cape Breton (15-23-2-1), while Nicolas Ruccia made 21 saves.

Dominik Godin, Cole Larkin, Robert Orr and Markas Samenas answered for Acadie-Bathurst (15-19-5-2). Joshua Fleming stopped 34-of-39 shots.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.