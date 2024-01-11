CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Larose scored a goal and an assist as Victoriaville Tigres beat the Charlottetown Islanders.

Sidney Deslauriers, Joseph Henneberry, Egor Goriunov, Justin Gendron and Nikita Prishchepov all scored once for Victoriaville.

Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau kicked out 33 of 36 shots.

Simon Hughes, Cole Huckins and Alexis Michaud had a goal each for Charlottetown.

Islanders goaltenders Carter Bickle stopped 13 of 17 shots while Aksels Ozols kept out 19 of 21 shots.

EAGLES 7 REMPARTS 0

CAPE BRETON - Nicolas Ruccia earned a shut out as Cape Breton downed Québec by 7-0 to keep the Remparts rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Luke Patterson and Olivier Houde scored twice while Conor Shortall, Charles-Antoine Lavallée and Cam MacDonald scored once for Cape Breton.

Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia recorded a 25 shot shutout.

Remparts goaltender Vincent Filion saved 22 of 29 shots and Remparts goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault savedall eight shots he faced in relief.

OCÉANIC 4 SEA DOGS 0

SAINT JOHN - Quentin Miller earned a shut out as Rimouski downed Saint John by 4-0 to win their second straight game.

Maxime Coursol, Jacob Mathieu, Spencer Gill and Maël St-Denis all scored once for Rimouski.

Océanic netminder Quentin Miller had a 20 shot shutout.

Sea Dogs netminder Patrick Leaver kicked out 40 of 44 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.