QMJHL roundup: Tigres pounce on Foreurs with offensive outburst
The Canadian Press
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Gendron and Justin Larose each scored twice and it was points night for most of their teammates as the Victoriaville Tigres pounced on the Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.
Frederic Brunet, Tommy Cormier, Egor Goriunov, Eliot Simard and Jordan Cote each scored once for the Tigres (26-10-1-3), who led 4-2 after the first period and 8-2 heading into the final frame. Brunet chipped in with three assists, while Mathieu St-Onge, Pier-Olivier Roy and Alexandre Nadeau each had two assists.
Nathan Baril, Zachael Turgeon and David Doucet scored for the Foreurs (18-22-2-0), who were outshot 47-29.
Meanwhile, due to a severe winter storm in northern New Brunswick, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan-Moncton Wildcats game was postponed to a later date.
OLYMPIQUES 7 VOLTIGEURS 0
GATINEAU, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored three times and Francesco Lapenna made 22 saves and earned a shutout as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-0.
Olivier Nadeau also scored twice for the Olympiques (25-11-4-2), while Noah Warren and Olivier Boutin added singles.
The Voltigeurs (17-18-4-1) were outshot 28-22.
CATARACTES 4 OCEANIC 3
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Stephane Jr. Huard scored the game-winning goal at 12:05 of the third period as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Rimouski Oceanic 4-3.
Huard scored twice while Isaac Menard and Felix Lacerte also scored for the Cataractes (20-19-1-2).
Xavier Filion scored twice, while Julien Béland scored once for the Oceanic (23-17-1-1).
SAGUENEENS 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Andrei Loshko scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.
Maxim Massé scored twice, while Felix Bedard also scored for the Sagueneens (20-19-2-0).
Francois-James Buteau, Daniil Bourash and Tristan Allard scored for the Huskies (24-12-3-2).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.