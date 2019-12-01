RIMOUSKI, Que. — Zachary Bolduc scored a hat trick as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cole Cormier and Cedric Pare also had goals for the Oceanic (17-6-5), who have won three in a row.

QMJHL scoring leader Alexis Lafreniere picked up an assist to extend his point streak to nine games. The Rimouski forward has 59 points in 28 contests.

Edouard Charron, Charles-Antoine Dumont, Brandon Skubel and Xavier Simoneau scored for the Voltigeurs (17-12-0), who trailed 5-1 before clawing back to make it a one-goal game

Raphael Audet made 27 saves for Rimouski.

Anthony Morrone gave up five goals on 22 shots in 33:41 of action to take the loss for Drummondville. Jacob Leblanc stopped all five shots he faced in relief.

The Oceanic went 2 for 5 on the power play while the Voltigeurs were 1 for 1 with the man advantage.

SEA DOGS 2 ARMADA 1 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Maxim Cajkovic scored 53 seconds into overtime after assisting on the tying goal in the second period, and the Sea Dogs (12-16-1) beat Blainville-Boisbriand (13-12-3).

CATARACTES 5 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Jeremy Martin struck twice and Kirill Nizhnikov's goal 7:28 into the third stood as the winner as Shawinigan (16-11-0) downed the Titan (3-18-6).

ISLANDERS 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Thomas Carey had a pair of goals and Gaeten Jobin had a goal and an assist to power the Islanders (16-10-4) over Halifax (13-12-3).

PHOENIX 7 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Nathael Roy and Taro Jentzsch each had a pair of goals and Julien Anctil added a goal and two helpers as Sherbrooke (22-4-2) toppled the Remparts (12-16-1).

EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ryan Francis scored twice and William Grimard turned away 36 shots as Cape Breton (16-10-2) edged Moncton (21-6-0).

HUSKIES 4 SAGUENEENS 3 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alex Beaucage scored his second goal of the game at 1:52 of overtime and Zachary Emond made 32 saves as Rouyn-Noranda (15-11-3) got by the Sagueneens (20-5-3).

