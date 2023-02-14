QUEBEC — Zachary Bolduc scored four goals, Pier-Olivier Roy and Charles Truchon each had three assists, and the Quebec Remparts thumped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 8-1 in the lone Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game on Tuesday night.

Bolduc's goals were his 32nd, 33rd, 34th and 35th of the QMJHL season.

The Remparts (42-7-1-2), who lead the Eastern Conference with 87 points — eight ahead of the Hamilton Mooseheads — are ranked No. 2 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10.

James Malatesta, with his 33rd of the season, Vsevolod Komarov, Kassim Gaudet and Nathan Gaucher also scored for the Remparts, who outshot the visitors 35-19. Nicolas Savoie and Theo Rochette also chipped in with two assists each.

The Remparts led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

Maveric Lamoureux scored on the power-play for the Voltigeurs (21-24-4-1), who are tied for sixth place in the Western Conference with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, each with 47 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.