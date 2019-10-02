ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond stopped 42-of-44 shots as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies hung on to beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Vincent Marleau scored once and set up three more to help the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies (5-1-0) win their fifth game in a row after dropping their season opener.

Alex Beaucage, Tristan Goudreau and Tyler Hinam also found the back of the net for Rouyn-Noranda, which went into the third period up 3-0.

Patrick Guay struck twice in the third to make it a one-goal game for the Phoenix (4-0-1), who outshot their opponent 18-5 in the final period in an effort to tie the game.

Thomas Sigouin turned away 19-of-23 shots in a losing cause.

---

TIGRES 6 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Mikhail Abramov had three goals and an assist and Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 31 saves as Victoriaville (1-3-2) downed the Drakkar (2-1-1) for its first win of the season.

---

OCEANIC 9 EAGLES 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Cedric Pare had two goals and two assists each and Alexis Lafreniere added a goal and three helpers as the Oceanic (4-0-1) hammered Cape Breton (4-1-0).

---

WILDCATS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Zachary L'Heureux struck twice, then assisted on Christian Huntley's winning goal at 17:45 of the third as Moncton (3-2-0) handed the Olympiques (1-2-2) a fourth straight loss.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Raphael Lavioe had a goal and two helpers and Cole McLaren kicked out 25 shots as Halifax (2-3-0) toppled the Voltigeurs (1-4-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.