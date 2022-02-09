SAGUENAY, Que. — The Saint John Sea Dogs won their fourth straight tilt with a 5-1 victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Centre Peter Reynolds had two goals, an assist and finished plus-two for the Sea Dogs (18-12-0-3).

Marc-Antoine Séguin notched a goal in the dying seconds of the second period to give the Saguenéens (14-13-1-4) a brief glimmer of hope.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.