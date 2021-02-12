SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Samuel Poulin scored in overtime and the Val'd'Or Foreurs downed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Jakob Pelletier and Justin Robidas also scored to help Val-d'Or extend its win streak to four games.

Jonathan Lemieux made 19 saves as the Foreurs won the matchup of the two teams in the QMJHL based on point percentage.

Luke Henman and Benjamin Corbeil found the back of the net for the Armada (13-4-0), who got 24 stops from Olivier Adam.

---

REMPARTS 3 DRAKKAR 2

QUEBEC CITY — Thomas Caron tied the game at 19:33 of the third, and Xavier Filion potted the winner 51 seconds into the extra period as the Remparts (10-4-3) rallied to hand Baie-Comeau (7-15-2) its fourth loss in a row.

---

CATARACTES 5 PHOENIX 4 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Bergeron scored in overtime after the Cataractes (13-4-2) erased a 4-1 third-period deficit, and Shawinigan improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games while dealing Sherbrooke (1-11-2) its seventh straight loss.

---

EAGLES 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — William Grimard stopped 24-of-25 shots and was backstopped by four different goal scorers as Cape Breton (10-11-0) toppled the Mooseheads (8-10-5).

---

OLYMPIQUES 2 OCEANIC 1 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY — Isaac Belliveau struck at 1:09 of overtime, and Remi Poirier turned away 28 shots as Gatineau (8-6-2) edged Rimouski (7-14-4) to halt a four-game skid.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 12, 2021.