SYDNEY, N.S. — Dylan Seitz's short-handed goal early in the second period stood as the winner, and the Moncton Wildcats held on to beat the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy McKenna, Tristan DeJong and Jacob Stewart also scored Moncton (12-3-2).

Gabriel Proulx, Mathias Laferriere and Egor Sokolov scored for the Screaming Eagles (8-8-1).

Wildcats goaltender Francis Leclerc kicked out 29 shots. Cape Breton's Kevin Mandolese made 17 saves.

The Screaming Eagles went 1-for-4 on the power play while Moncton was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.