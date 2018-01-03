Declan Smith scored twice to lead the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles to an 8-2 win over the Moncton Wildcats in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Wednesday night.

The Screaming Eagles cemented the win by outscoring the Wildcats 5-2 in the third period in Cape Breton.

Sacha Roy, Phelix Martineau, Tyler Hylland, Justin Lazure, Jordan Ty Fournier and Brooklyn Kalmmikov had the other goals for Cape Breton (17-18-2-1). Kevin Mandolese stopped 26 shots in goal.

Anderson MacDonald and Jeremy McKenna scored for Moncton (16-17-4-3) while Mark Grametbauer and Matthew Waite combined to make 29 saves.

Oceanic 6, Sea Dogs 1

At Saint John, N.B., Alexis Lafreniere scored twice to lead Rimouski (24-10-4-0) to the win. Colten Ellis was solid in goal, stopping 34 shots. Kevin Gursoy had the lone goal for the Sea Dogs (11-21-5-2) as Alex D'Orio made 25 saves.

Cataractes 6, Huskies 1

At Shawinigan, Que., Vasily Glotov had two goals to lead the way for the Cataractes (12-26-1-0) while Mathieu Bellemare stopped 31 shots. Vincent Marleau replied for Rouyn-Noranda (22-10-4-2). Zachary Emond made 25 saves.

Voltigeurs 4, Phoenix 3

At Sherbrooke, Que., Yvan Mongo's goal with 1:19 remaining proved to be the winner for Drummondville (25-12-1-1) as Olivier Rodrigue made 28 saves. Brendan Cregan stopped 31 shots for the Phoenix (17-15-5-2).

Olympiques 5, Foreurs 2

At Gatineau, Que., Shawn Boudrias had two goals and an assist to power the Olympiques (23-11-2-2) to the victory. Yan Dion and Adam Cheeza scored for Val-d'Or (15-20-1-2) as goaltender Jonathan Lemieux stopped 35 shots.