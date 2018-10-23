VAL-D'OR, Que. — Edouard St-Laurent scored twice, including the winner in overtime, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Tuesday.

St-Laurent received a pass coming out of the penalty box after serving for too many men on the ice and buried the winner at 3:57 in the extra frame.

Ryan DaSilva and Benjamin Tardif also found the back of the net for Sherbrooke (6-6-1).

Ivan Kozlov, Felix Boivin and Yan Dion replied for Val-d'Or (3-9-2).

Brendan Cregan kicked out 24 shots for the Phoenix. Jonathan Lemieux made 39 saves for the Foreurs.

The Foreurs went 2 for 7 on the power play. The Phoenix were scoreless in four chances with the man advantage.