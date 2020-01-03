CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored his 20th goal of the season, then set up Thomas Belgarde for the eventual winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens slipped past the Victoriaville Tigres 3-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Harvey-Pinard struck just a minute into the second period before Belgarde potted the go-ahead goal six minutes later to help end Victoriaville' win streak at five games.

Gabriel Villeneuve also scored for the Sagueneens (26-7-4).

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Mikhail Abramov found the back of the net for the Tigres (14-18-7).

Alexis Shank made 23 saves for Chicoutimi as Fabio Iacobo turned aside 29 shots for Victoriaville.

---

EAGLES 4 TITAN 3 (SO)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ryan Francis and Shawn Boudrias had a goal and two assists apiece in regulation before Derek Gentile scored in the shootout to lift Cape Breton (21-13-3) over Acadie-Bathurst (6-24-7).

---

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cedric Desruisseaux struck twice and Matthew Welsh turned away 26 shots as Charlottetown (22-13-5) toppled the Sea Dogs (19-19-1).

---

WILDCATS 7 MOOSEHEADS 3

HALIFAX — Mika Cyr scored twice and Gabriel Fortier had a goal and two helpers as Moncton (27-10-0) handed the Mooseheads (15-19-3) a sixth straight loss.

---

FOREURS 8 PHOENIX 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jonathan Lemieux turned away 39 shots, and the Foreurs (16-15-5) used eight different goal scorers to double up league-leading Sherbrooke (28-6-4).

---

ARMADA 5 REMPARTS 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Simon Pinard scored a hat trick and Olivier Adam made 35 saves as the Armada (20-14-3) beat Quebec (15-21-1) for their fourth win in a row.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 HUSKIES 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jacob Leblanc made 24 saves while Thimo Nickl had a goal and two assists to help Drummondville (19-15-3) blank the Huskies (23-15-0).

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Creed Jones kicked out 31 shots as Gatineau (11-23-3) picked up its fourth straight win while handing the Cataractes (18-18-0) their fifth loss in a row.

---

DRAKKAR 4 OCEANIC 3 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Proulx scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Drakkar (16-16-5) dealt Rimouski (20-11-7) its fourth straight defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020