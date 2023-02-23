QMJHL: Tigres hold off Remparts' late comeback effort for victory

QUEBEC — Nathan Darveau made 41 saves, including 17 in the third period as the Victoriaville Tigres held off the Québec Remparts for a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Egor Goriunov, Thomas Belgarde and Tommy Cormier scored for Victoriaville (34-15-1-5).

Daniel Agostino and Justin Robidas replied for Québec (44-8-1-2). Quentin Miller stopped 14-of-17 shots.

Down 3-0 entering the third period, the league-leading Remparts got to work. Agostino ended Darveau's shutout bid 3:41 into the frame before Robidas made it a one-goal game at 11:32.

However, that was close as they got as Darveau stood tall to seal the Tigres' victory.

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 SAGUENÉENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Cole Cormier had three goals and two assists powering the Gatineau Olympiques to a dominant 8-2 victory over the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Isaac Belliveau, with two goals, Riley Kidney, Joey Vetrano and Tristan Luneau also scored for Gatineau (37-12-4-2), which extended its winning streak to 11 games. Francesco Lapenna made 34 saves.

Félix Bédard and Samuel Vachon answered for Chicoutimi (29-26-2). Philippe Cloutier stopped 34 shots.

---

SEA DOGS 3 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Giuseppe Ianniello scored the game-winning goal with 5:02 left in the contest to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Noah Reinhart and Vince Élie contributed the rest for Saint John (20-33-1-1). Ventsislav Shingarov made 33 stops.

Jonas Taibel and Vincent Labelle replied for Moncton (25-27-1-2), which lost its fourth in a row. Vincent Filion stopped 21-of-24 shots.

---

FOREURS 6 ARMADA 3

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — William Provost had two goals and an assist, Nathan Brisson added two goals and the Val-d'Or Foreurs downed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-3.

Tomas Cibulka and Nathan Baril added the others for Val-d'Or (22-32-2). Mathys Fernandez made 26 saves.

Alexis Brisson, Alexis Bourque and Anri Ravinskis replied for Blainville-Boisbriand (20-29-6-2), which dropped its sixth straight. Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 21-of-26 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.