BATHURST, N.B. — William Dufour completed a hat trick 4:19 into overtime, lifting the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 6-5 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday that extended their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to five games.

Xavier Simoneau scored one goal and set up three more for Drummondville (35-34-2), Isiah Campbell had a goal and two assists and Nicholas Girouard also scored.

Dufour tacked on an assist for a four-point night.

David Doucet, Bennett MacArthur, Mathieu Desgagnes, Jeremie Jacob and Yan Aucoin scored for the Titan (12-39-12), who have lost four straight.

Voltigeurs goaltender Anthony Morrone made 16 saves. Acadie-Bathurst's Tristan Berube stopped 32 shots.

---

REMPARTS 3 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Aleksei Sergeev had the go-ahead goal and an assist as Quebec (26-32-5) handed the Mooseheads (19-37-5) their seventh straight loss.

---

ISLANDERS 6 SEA DOGS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cedric Desruisseaux and Cole Edwards scored two goals each as the Islanders (33-25-5) topped Saint John (30-32-1) for their sixth consecutive victory.

---

PHOENIX 5 FOREURS 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer had a hat trick and Felix Robert had three assists to power the Phoenix (50-8-4) over Val-d'Or (25-29-7) for their 12 straight win.

---

TIGRES 4 HUSKIES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 28 shots, Alexander Peresunko set up two goals and the Tigres (25-28-9) beat Rouyn-Noranda (28-29-4) to snap a four-game slide.

---

DRAKKAR 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathan Legare scored the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period and Baie-Comeau (24-26-11) edged the Olympiques (21-36-5).

---

